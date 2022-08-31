How to draw a soccer ball - step-by-step guide

GOAL's guide to drawing a soccer ball, with step-by-step instructions!

Soccer, also known as football, is one of the most popular sports on the planet. It is also one of the most illustrated and captured games, as artists use the beautiful game to visualise their stories.

Knowing how to draw a 2D soccer ball can be a brilliant skill when it comes to impressing your friends and colleagues, or even just honing your drawing abilities. Here, GOAL brings you a guide on how to draw a soccer ball for beginners.

What you need to draw a soccer ball

Paper

Pencil / coloring pencil / pen / sharpie

Pencil sharpener (if using pencils)

Step 1: Draw or trace a circle

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 2: Draw a hexagon in the center

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 3: Add parallel lines to each side

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 4: Connect the parallel lines to the circle

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 5: Draw a line to fill the space between the other hexagons

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 6: Connect the corners of the new hexagons to that line

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 7: Colour in the hexagons in an alternating pattern

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Step 8: Admire your soccer ball!

YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub

Check out the full instructional video from Art For Kids Hub on YouTube!

