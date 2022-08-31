How to draw a soccer ball - step-by-step guide

Soccer, also known as football, is one of the most popular sports on the planet. It is also one of the most illustrated and captured games, as artists use the beautiful game to visualise their stories.
Knowing how to draw a 2D soccer ball can be a brilliant skill when it comes to impressing your friends and colleagues, or even just honing your drawing abilities. Here, GOAL brings you a guide on how to draw a soccer ball for beginners.
What you need to draw a soccer ball
- Paper
- Pencil / coloring pencil / pen / sharpie
- Pencil sharpener (if using pencils)
Step 1: Draw or trace a circle
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 2: Draw a hexagon in the center
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 3: Add parallel lines to each side
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 4: Connect the parallel lines to the circle
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 5: Draw a line to fill the space between the other hexagons
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 6: Connect the corners of the new hexagons to that line
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 7: Colour in the hexagons in an alternating pattern
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Step 8: Admire your soccer ball!
YouTube.com/ArtForKidsHub
Check out the full instructional video from Art For Kids Hub on YouTube!
