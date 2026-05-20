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Book Iraq vs Norway World Cup Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Iraq vs Norway tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

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Norway
Erling Haaland

Iraq take on Norway at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 16 for an explosive group-stage match in the World Cup 2026.

With rising global interest in both national teams, demand for Iraq vs Norway tickets is expected to be strong as fans look to secure affordable seats for one of the most exciting fixtures of the group stage.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy Iraq vs Norway tickets, including ticket prices and how to get the cheapest seats before they sell out. 

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When is Iraq vs Norway?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 16, 2026 - 17:00Iraq vs NorwayGillette Stadium, FoxboroughTickets

Iraq World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateMatchVenueTickets
June 16, 2026Iraq vs NorwayGillette Stadium (Boston)Tickets
June 22, 2026Iraq vs FranceMetLife Stadium (NY/NJ)Tickets
June 26, 2026Iraq vs SenegalGillette Stadium (Boston)Tickets

Norway World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateMatchVenueTickets
June 16, 2026Iraq vs NorwayGillette Stadium (Boston)Tickets
June 22, 2026Norway vs SenegalMetLife Stadium (NY/NJ)Tickets
June 26, 2026Norway vs FranceGillette Stadium (Boston)Tickets

How can I get Iraq vs Norway tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Iraq vs Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with demand expected to increase significantly as the tournament approaches.

  • Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA releases tickets in phases, including early draws and final, first-come, first-served sales.
  • FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets safely through FIFA’s official resale system.
  • Secondary marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub provide alternative access to tickets, often the last-minute option for sold-out matches.
  • Hospitality packages: Premium packages include VIP seating, exclusive lounges, and enhanced matchday experiences.

All World Cup 2026 tickets will be digital and delivered through FIFA’s official ticketing app, making mobile access essential for entry into Gillette Stadium.

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How much are Iraq vs Norway tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices vary depending on demand, category, and stage of competition.

Group stage tickets remain the most affordable option for fans, with entry-level pricing designed to keep the tournament accessible across all host nations, including the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

CategoryGroup StageKnockout StageFinal Stage
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

The cheapest Iraq vs Norway tickets are expected to start from around $60 to $120, depending on availability, making early purchase the best way to secure low cost seats before resale prices increase.

Everything you need to know about Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host Iraq vs Norway in one of the most anticipated group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Known primarily as the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium is one of the premier sporting venues in the United States and has been selected to host multiple World Cup matches due to its modern facilities and large capacity.

The stadium will welcome more than 60,000 fans for World Cup matches, creating an intense and energetic atmosphere for international football.

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Frequently asked questions

The best time is as early as possible. Prices typically rise closer to the tournament as demand increases.
The cheapest expected tickets start from around $60 to $120, depending on availability and seating category.
Yes, StubHub provides buyer protection and ensures valid ticket delivery before the match.
All World Cup 2026 tickets will be digital and accessed via the official FIFA ticketing app.
Yes, hospitality packages are available and include VIP seating, food, drinks, and premium stadium access.
Gillette Stadium can host around 60,000 fans for FIFA World Cup matches.
International visitors must ensure they have a valid travel authorization or visa to enter the United States before attending the match.

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