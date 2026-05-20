How to buy Iraq vs Norway tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

Iraq take on Norway at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 16 for an explosive group-stage match in the World Cup 2026.

With rising global interest in both national teams, demand for Iraq vs Norway tickets is expected to be strong as fans look to secure affordable seats for one of the most exciting fixtures of the group stage.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy Iraq vs Norway tickets, including ticket prices and how to get the cheapest seats before they sell out.

When is Iraq vs Norway?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 16, 2026 - 17:00 Iraq vs Norway Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets

Iraq World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Match Venue Tickets June 16, 2026 Iraq vs Norway Gillette Stadium (Boston) Tickets June 22, 2026 Iraq vs France MetLife Stadium (NY/NJ) Tickets June 26, 2026 Iraq vs Senegal Gillette Stadium (Boston) Tickets

Norway World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Match Venue Tickets June 16, 2026 Iraq vs Norway Gillette Stadium (Boston) Tickets June 22, 2026 Norway vs Senegal MetLife Stadium (NY/NJ) Tickets June 26, 2026 Norway vs France Gillette Stadium (Boston) Tickets

How can I get Iraq vs Norway tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Iraq vs Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with demand expected to increase significantly as the tournament approaches.

Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA releases tickets in phases, including early draws and final, first-come, first-served sales.

FIFA releases tickets in phases, including early draws and final, first-come, first-served sales. FIFA resale platform: Fans can purchase verified resale tickets safely through FIFA’s official resale system.

Fans can purchase verified resale tickets safely through FIFA’s official resale system. Secondary marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub provide alternative access to tickets, often the last-minute option for sold-out matches.

Platforms like StubHub provide alternative access to tickets, often the last-minute option for sold-out matches. Hospitality packages: Premium packages include VIP seating, exclusive lounges, and enhanced matchday experiences.

All World Cup 2026 tickets will be digital and delivered through FIFA’s official ticketing app, making mobile access essential for entry into Gillette Stadium.

How much are Iraq vs Norway tickets?

FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket prices vary depending on demand, category, and stage of competition.

Group stage tickets remain the most affordable option for fans, with entry-level pricing designed to keep the tournament accessible across all host nations, including the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Category Group Stage Knockout Stage Final Stage Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

The cheapest Iraq vs Norway tickets are expected to start from around $60 to $120, depending on availability, making early purchase the best way to secure low cost seats before resale prices increase.

Everything you need to know about Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host Iraq vs Norway in one of the most anticipated group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Known primarily as the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium is one of the premier sporting venues in the United States and has been selected to host multiple World Cup matches due to its modern facilities and large capacity.

The stadium will welcome more than 60,000 fans for World Cup matches, creating an intense and energetic atmosphere for international football.