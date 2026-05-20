How to buy Egypt vs Iran tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

With both nations carrying passionate fanbases and ambitions of progressing beyond the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, demand for Egypt vs Iran at Lumen Field on June 26 is already climbing rapidly across official and resale platforms.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Egypt vs Iran tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality packages, stadium details, and the cheapest ways to secure seats before they sell out.

When is Egypt vs Iran?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 26, 2026 - 18:00 Egypt vs Iran Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

Egypt World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 21, 2026 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

Iran World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets June 26, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets

How can I get Egypt vs Iran tickets?

There are several ways supporters can secure tickets for Egypt vs Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA ticket sales: FIFA continues to release tickets in phases, including random selection draws and first-come, first-served sales windows.

FIFA continues to release tickets in phases, including random selection draws and first-come, first-served sales windows. FIFA resale marketplace: Fans who can no longer attend can securely resell their seats through FIFA’s official platform.

Fans who can no longer attend can securely resell their seats through FIFA’s official platform. Secondary marketplaces: Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative to secure seats for high-demand matches once official allocations become limited.

Platforms like StubHub remain an alternative to secure seats for high-demand matches once official allocations become limited. Hospitality experiences: Premium hospitality packages offer guaranteed seating, VIP lounges, food service, and premium matchday access.

All tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are expected to be delivered digitally through FIFA’s mobile ticketing platform. Fans should make sure their ticketing email and personal details match across all platforms to avoid transfer issues.

How much are Egypt vs Iran tickets?

World Cup ticket prices vary depending on the stage of the tournament, seat category, and demand. Group-stage fixtures remain the most affordable option for supporters looking to experience the tournament live.

The cheapest Egypt vs Iran tickets are currently expected to start from around $90 to $180 on resale marketplaces, while premium, lower-tier seats and hospitality packages can rise significantly.

Below are the estimated FIFA ticket price ranges for the 2026 World Cup:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarter-finals Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Fans looking for the cheapest tickets should monitor resale platforms regularly, as prices can fluctuate depending on availability and match demand.

Everything you need to know about Lumen Field

Egypt vs Iran will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, one of the loudest and most iconic football venues in North America.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS side Seattle Sounders, with the latter helping establish Seattle as one of the strongest soccer cities in the United States.

Lumen Field has a capacity of around 69,000 for major international events and is widely known for its intense atmosphere and modern facilities. It is expected to host multiple key matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lumen Field is located close to downtown Seattle, making it convenient for travelling supporters staying in the city centre or arriving from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.