How to buy Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Champions League ticket prices, schedule, resale tickets & more

Don’t miss out on the chance to see the breathtaking Barca boys in Champions League action this April.

Barcelona entertain Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on April 9. If you’ve not been to the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys or are desperate to return, this could be the perfect opportunity to make those dreams a reality. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the sizzling encounter.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have been flying since the new year began. Their 4-2 league victory over Atletico Madrid before the International break extended their unbeaten streak in 2025 to 18 games. They are now just five matches away from tying with Luis Enrique’s Barca boys, who went 23 games without defeat at the start of 2016. During that amazing start to 2025, they’ve won the Spanish Super Cup and progressed in the Champions League and Copa del Rey. Plus they've also maintained their La Liga title challenge. You don’t want to miss the chance to see the buzzing Barca brigade turning on the style under the lights.

Despite their impressive run, Barcelona are still locked in a three-way battle for supremacy in La Liga and they'll need to stay focused on both domestic and European fronts. It’s an important few months for the Catalan giants, who finished well adrift of Real Madrid in the 2023/24 title race and limped out of the Champions League at the last-8 stage last season. Barcelona hasn’t progressed past the last-8 stage in Europe’s premier club competition since the 2018/19 campaign and has not reached the UCL final since lifting the trophy aloft a decade ago when beating Juve in the 2015 final. That Champions League final was the last one staged on German soil, so Barca will be hoping that proves to be a lucky omen, with this year’s final being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, May 31.

Getty Images

Barcelona’s success this season has been built on their talented bunch of goalscoring heroes. Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal have all notched double-figures on the scoring front and mind-blowingly, Lewandowski is nearing the 40-goal mark. While the majority in the crowd at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on April 9 (and maybe you if you are lucky/quick enough to secure a match ticket) will be hoping for more of the same, the Borussia Dortmund defenders will be quaking in their boots.

It's been a very tough campaign for Borussia Dortmund with Edin Terzic’s departure following their Champions League Final defeat against Real Madrid at Wembley last May, hitting them hard. BVB have struggled domestically, being knocked out in the second round of the DFB-Pokal and losing more games than they’ve won in the Bundesliga, which has left them in the bottom half of the table. Despite all that, Dortmund have performed admirably on the European stage once again and with nothing else to play for this season, they’ll be fully focused on the Barca tie.

Below, GOAL guides you on how to make your footballing dreams come true by claiming a Champions League ticket for the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund match. The sights, sounds and atmosphere will live long in the memory. Check out all the vital ticket information including where you can buy them, how much they'll cost and much more.

When is the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

When: Wednesday, April 9 Kick-off: 9 pm CET (8 pm BST) Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium is a stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Originally built in 1927, it was renovated in 1989 to be the main stadium for the 1992 Summer Olympics. It is used mostly for football matches and has been the home stadium of Barcelona since the 2023/24 season, due to the renovation of their regular ground, the Camp Nou.

With its current capacity of 54,367 seats, the Lluis Companys is the sixth-largest stadium in Spain and the second-largest in Catalonia. The stadium is located in the Anella Olimpica, on Montjuic, a hill to the southwest of the city that overlooks the harbour. As well as sports-related events, numerous world musical stars have played concerts at the venue, including Michael Jackson, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, U2 and Coldplay. Artists scheduled to play there later in 2025, include Guns N' Roses, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

Barcelona ticket prices range from around €30 to €120, but they can fluctuate significantly depending on the opponents, competition and seat location. For big Champions League games, tickets can cost between €100 and €300.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets from as little as €167 for seats behind the goal, all the way up to €1665 for VIP packages with unbeatable views.

Where to buy Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets?

Getty Images

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match

Getty Images

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Spanish soccer fans can watch Champions League games on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.

In Germany, DAZN holds the majority of UEFA Champions League broadcast rights until 2027. DAZN streams all Champions League games played on Wednesdays and has exclusive access to all other Tuesday matches not covered by Amazon Prime Video in Germany. DAZN’s platform features auxiliary Champions League programming, including on-demand Champions League games. Aside from full match replays, fans can watch highlights and game analysis at their convenience using various devices, thanks to DAZN Germany’s apps and portals for Android and iOS mobile phones, computers, tablets and smart TVs. The 'DAZN Unlimited' package that includes Champions League coverage costs either €44.99 per month (flexible) or €29.99 per month for an annual subscription.

How did Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals?

Getty Images

Barca fans were a little concerned following their side’s 2-1 loss to Monaco during the opening round of the Champions League group phase. However, they needn’t have worried, as Barcelona rattled off six straight wins following that early setback. A 2-2 draw vs Atalanta in their final league match saw them finish 2nd in the table, which saw them automatically progress to the last-16 stage of the knockouts, where they were matched with Benfica. Despite having Cubarsi red-carded after 22 minutes during the first leg in Lisbon, a second-half strike from Raphinha helped settle the nerves. Back on home turf, Raphinha was on the scoresheet again (twice), along with Lamine Yamal as Barca eased through to the quarter-finals, 4-1 on aggregate.

Dortmund, the Champions League runners-up from last season, picked up where they left off with two comprehensive victories during the opening two league phase matches, a 3-0 win away at Club Brugge followed by a 7-1 romp at home against Celtic. However, as their domestic struggles continued, they also failed to maintain their consistency in Europe and they would win three and lose three of their final six league phase games, which saw them finish 10th in the standings.

It looked like a tough last-32 assignment against Sporting Lisbon on paper, but Dortmund kept clean sheets in both legs and ran out cosy 3-0 aggregate winners. Lille proved to be a tougher nut to crack in the last-16 though. It was perfectly poised at 1-1 following the 1st leg in Germany, but the balance of power shifted in Lille’s favour after they opened the scoring after 5 minutes of the 2nd leg. Dortmund dug deep and rallied in the second half, scoring twice to book their spot in the quarter-finals.