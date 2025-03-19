How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona tickets: Copa del Rey ticket prices, resale & more

Don’t miss out on the chance to see two of Spain’s biggest football clubs go head-to-head

Atletico Madrid may have suffered Champions League heartache when losing to city rivals Real Madrid on penalties at the last-16 stage, however, with plenty of domestic silverware still up for grabs, Diego Simeone won’t allow his players' heads to drop. There are a number of huge encounters that await Atletico before the season ends, including the home leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Barcelona on April 2.

You were scared to blink during the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi between Barca and Atletico at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys at the end of February, with the nets bulging a staggering eight times during the 90 minutes. Managers Hansi Flick and Diego Simeone may have been tearing their hair out, but it was a jaw-dropping experience for the spectators who were praying that the referee would never blow the final whistle.

Atletico had gone 2-up very early with goals from Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann. However, the home side had roared back to life, and Robert Lewandowski's 74th-minute strike looked to have been a defining moment for Barcelona in the game, as they went 4-2 up. Simeone's side never knew when they were beaten, though, and late goals from Marcos Llorente and Alexander Sorloth meant that the first leg amazingly ended all square at 4-apiece. It was a breathless finish that left the semi-final tie perfectly poised.

Barcelona are the most successful club in Copa del Rey history, having won 31 titles in total, the last of those coming in 2021. Many Barca stars have thrived on the Copa del Rey stage over the years, none more so than the mercurial Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legend racked up a series of Copa del Rey records during his time with the Catalan giants, including most goals scored in finals (nine), most finals scored in (seven) and most man of the match awards won in finals (three).

Atletico Madrid, who are aiming to reign as Copa del Rey champions for the first time since 2013, won’t be overawed by the occasion or the prospect of taking on Barca again, though. Including last month’s first-leg thriller, the Rojiblancos are undefeated in their last three Copa del Rey matches against the Catalan giants.

Whatever the outcome, the second leg encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano is set up to be a classic, and you could be there to witness all the drama. Don’t miss out on the chance to see two of Europe’s most in-form and talented sides clash again, with the goal of earning a place in the 2025 Copa Del Rey final on Saturday, April 26.

If you’ve not been to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano or are desperate to go back, this could be the perfect opportunity to make those dreams become reality. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the sizzling semi-final clash, including how much they cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match?

When: Wednesday, April 2 Kick-off: 9:30 pm CET (8:30 pm BST) Where: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atletico Madrid’s home ground since the start of the 2017/18 season has been the spectacular Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, located in the northeastern part of Madrid, with a seating capacity of approximately 70,000. From vibrant fan zones to delectable food options, the stadium creates an electric atmosphere that adds to the thrill of watching a match live. The stadium hosted the all-English 2019 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham, which Liverpool won 2-0, thanks to goals from Mo Salah (pen) and Divock Origi.

The stadium has also staged numerous music concerts. Bruno Mars was the first artist to perform at the Metropolitano in 2018. Other famous acts who have starred at the stadium include Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and Metallica.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey tickets: How much do they cost?

While tickets for some of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga and Copa del Rey games will be available from around €20-30, for standout matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona, the cheapest available tickets will undoubtedly be more than €50 and perhaps closer to €100 or more depending on availability. The atmosphere is electric at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano during those high-stake matches, and demand skyrockets. For those seeking an exclusive and luxurious experience, Atletico Madrid provides hospitality tickets that offer unparalleled services and comfort. With prices ranging from €800 to €1300, fans can indulge in premium amenities, including gourmet dining, VIP access, and exceptional views of the pitch.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats for as little as €170 up to €1000+.

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey tickets tickets

Atletico Madrid's official ticket sales channels are www.atleticodemadrid.com and www.entradas.com, where you can purchase tickets for Atletico Madrid's men's and women's teams.

In addition, fans can purchase Atletico Madrid tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey Cup clash, it will be shown live on Premier Sports, which has acquired the exclusive UK rights to the Copa del Rey semi-finals and final. Premier Sports is available as an add-on subscription through Sky, Virgin Media, and Prime Video. On Sky, it costs £10.99 per month with a 12-month minimum term, £15.99 with a 1-month minimum term, or £120 for an annual subscription. Virgin Media customers can subscribe for £12.99 a month, and Amazon Prime Video customers can add Premier Sports for £14.99 a month.

Spanish soccer fans will be able to watch Copa del Rey matches on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will also provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.

How did Atletico Madrid and Barcelona qualify for the Copa del Rey semi-finals?

Unlike title rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Atletico Madrid had to kick off their Copa del Ray campaign during the early stages. Starting last October, they rattled off away wins against lower-league opposition in the shape of Vic (2-0), Cacereno (3-0), Marbella (1-0) and Elche (4-0). They eventually played their first Cup game of the season at home in the quarter-finals, where they slammed five past Getafe. Former Man City striker, Julian Alvarez, currently tops this season’s Copa del Rey scoring charts having netted five times. Though teammate, Alexander Sorloth and a host of other team’s players are just one back on four goals.

It was a Copa del Rey cruise for Barcelona up until they collided with Atletico in the semis. During the January rounds, Barca smashed four past Barbastro and five past Real Betis. Hansi Flick’s men were at their lethal best once again in the last-8, brushing aside Valencia 5-0 at the Mestalla.