How do you stop Kane? Big question facing USMNT & Yedlin ahead of World Cup clash with England

DeAndre Yedlin knows all about the threat posed by Harry Kane, with the USMNT trying to figure out how best to contain the England striker.

American defender played with striker at Spurs

Now preparing to face him at Qatar 2022

Three Lions star one of the best in the business

WHAT HAPPENED? Gareth Southgate has confirmed that the Tottenham frontman, who has 51 goals for his country, will be fit to line up for the Three Lions in a World Cup meeting with the United States on Friday. Yedlin worked alongside Kane during his time at Spurs, with the 29-year-old full-back admitting that one of the most destructive No.9s on the planet is giving Gregg Berhalter’s side plenty of food for thought.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yedlin, who is now plying his club trade with David Beckham co-owned MLS outfit Inter Miami, has said of facing one of the best finishers in the business: “From the second I got to Spurs, Harry Kane was always a great player. You could see he just kept improving, improving, improving, improving. One of the best finishers I played with and against. He just seems to be able to always find the back of the net and he’s the kind of player that people ask ‘how do you stop them? How do you contain him?’ There’s not really a great answer for it – you just have to hope he’s not on his game that day, just really stay as tight to him as you cannot give him space. Because if you do, then he’s going to find a way to put it in the back of the net.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane drew a blank for England as they crushed Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener at the 2022 World Cup, while Yedlin was introduced off the bench as the USMNT draw 1-1 with Wales.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Both sides have their sights set on reaching the last-16, with the Three Lions aware that victory over the U.S. in their next outing will see them progress to the knockout rounds with one game to spare.