How many trophies did Gareth Bale win? Former Real Madrid, Tottenham & Wales star's honours list

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has enjoyed a trophy-laden football career

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glorious career that lasted 16 years.

The Wales legend has won plenty of silverware during his time in the game in memorable stints with Real Madrid, Tottenham and Los Angeles FC.

But how many honours does Gareth Bale have in his trophy cabinet? GOAL takes a look.

How many trophies did Gareth Bale win?

Bale's most precious silverware will be the UEFA Champions League winner's medals he won during his time with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He won the Champions League five times with Real to become one of the few players to have won that many premier European titles. In fact, only Los Blancos legend Paco Gento has more European Cups to his name.

Competition Won Years won UEFA Champions League 5 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22 UEFA Super Cup 3 2014, 2016, 2017 Club World Cup 3 2014, 2017, 2018 La Liga 3 2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22 Copa Del Rey 1 2013-14 SuperCopa 1 2017 MLS Cup 1 2022 Supporters' Shield 1 2022

Which individual awards did Gareth Bale win?

Bale has won individual awards both at club and international level. He was the Player of the Season in the Premier League in the 2012-13 season and was included in the UEFA Team of the Year twice, in 2011 and 2013.

His impact for the Wales national team made him a six-time Welsh Footballer of the Year award winner.