Robert Lewandowski ranks among the standout goalscorers in European football this century. The Pole built that reputation in the Bundesliga and with his national team, and he's now doing it in La Liga with Barcelona.
Over a long career, Lewandowski has racked up 695 goals for club and country. That's a staggering figure, especially since he made his name largely with German football's two giants, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored more Champions League goals. Lewandowski sits third on the competition's all-time list, behind that legendary duo.
His move to Barcelona doesn't look like halting his remarkable scoring run. The Pole adapted quickly to Spanish football and found the net with ease, just as he has throughout his career.
How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career so far?
Here's how many goals Robert Lewandowski has scored for every team he has represented since turning professional.
Related Topics
How many goals has Lewandowski scored for Chicago Fire?
Lewandowski joined Chicago Fire in 2026 and has 10 goals in 23 matches so far.
How many goals has Lewandowski scored for Barcelona?
Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 and settled quickly, shining and scoring plenty of goals in record time.
He drew a blank on his official debut, a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano. He made up for it in the second round of fixtures, scoring twice against Real Sociedad.
The goals kept coming. He marked his first Champions League outing for Barcelona with a hat-trick, becoming the only player to score Champions League hat-tricks for three different teams.
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Champions League
38
23
2
Europa League
2
1
0
La Liga
132
82
20
Spanish Super Cup
7
6
2
Copa del Rey
12
7
0
Total
191
119
24
How many goals did Lewandowski score for Bayern Munich?
Lewandowski's time at Bayern Munich was laden with silverware. He won the Bundesliga in eight consecutive seasons, the entire period he spent at the Allianz Arena.
He also lifted the DFB-Pokal three times and the German Super Cup five times.
Beyond Germany, he won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup once each, and the Club World Cup once too.
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Bundesliga
253
238
45
Champions League
78
69
18
DFB-Pokal
33
29
7
German Super Cup
8
6
0
UEFA Super Cup
1
0
1
Club World Cup
2
2
1
Total
375
344
73
How many goals did Lewandowski score for Borussia Dortmund?
Lewandowski began his professional career with Znicz Pruszków in the Polish second division, where he showed plenty of signs of his outstanding attacking ability.
After two years with the modest side, he was snapped up by Lech Poznań, one of Poland's best-known clubs, who signed him in 2008 for just €380,000.
His star rose rapidly at Lech, particularly through his performances in European competition. Several clubs chased him, but Borussia Dortmund won the battle, signing him in the summer of 2010 for just €4.75 million.
His time at Dortmund was remarkable. He won the Bundesliga in his first two seasons, ending the club's nine-year wait for the title, and added the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup once each.
Over four seasons he produced such exceptional performances that Bayern Munich were determined to sign him.
In the summer of 2013, a year before his Dortmund contract expired, Lewandowski decided to change colours. He moved to the Allianz Arena on a free transfer in the summer of 2014, having scored 103 goals and provided 42 assists in 187 matches.
How many goals has Lewandowski scored for Poland?
Poland aren't a side that wins trophies at European or world level. They simply lack the strength to compete with the best in international football.
Even so, Lewandowski's record for his country is impressive: he has managed to score 92 goals in 172 matches across various international competitions.
How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored throughout his career?
Team
Period
Matches
Goals
Znicz Pruszków
2006 - 2008
32
21
Lech Poznań
2008-2010
82
41
Borussia Dortmund
2010 - 2014
187
103
Bayern Munich
2014 -2022
375
344
Barcelona
2022 - 2026
191
119
Chicago Fire
2026 - present
23
10
Lewandowski's club goals
890
638
Lewandowski's international goals
172
92
Lewandowski's career goals
1062
730