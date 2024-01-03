How many games will Takehiro Tomiyasu miss for Arsenal due to Asian Cup 2023?

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu will be with Japan for the AFC Asian Cup and will miss more than a few games.

Arsenal fans hold their breath as star defender Takehiro Tomiyasu heads to the Asian Cup 2024, potentially leaving a sizeable gap in the Gunners' backline.

But just how many games will he miss? Buckle up, because the answer depends on a few key factors.

Tomiyasu has been a regular presence in Mikel Arteta's side this season, having made appearances in 13 out of the 18 league games they have played until the end of December 2023. His absence will be felt at the Club and Arteta will be hoping the absences in January does not affect the team's overall performances.

How many games will Takehiro Tomiyasu miss?

The Asian Cup runs from January 14 to February 10, a period brimming with crucial fixtures for Arsenal. Tomiyasu, a key figure in manager Arteta's plans, is set to miss at least two games due to his duties with the Japan national team.

Tomiyasu's playing time hinges heavily on Japan's performance. Should they shockingly crash out at the group stage, his absence could be limited to just a couple of games. However, a deep run towards the final would see him miss at least five matches. If Arsenal beat Liverpool and go past the third round of the FA Cup, then the player is certain to miss six matches as the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place during the group stage of the Asian Cup.

The Worst-Case Scenario for Arsenal: If Japan reach the final and Arsenal remain active in the FA Cup, Tomiyasu could miss up to six games.

While the exact number of games remains uncertain, Tomiyasu's absence is a blow to Arsenal. The extent of the impact, however, depends on the unpredictable tournament's twists and turns.