Juventud de las Piedras will be determined to make the most of their home ground advantage when they take on Universidad Catolica in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Qualification first stage.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Juventud de las Piedras vs Universidad Catolica.

Juventud de las Piedras vs Universidad Catolica kick-off time

Juventud de las Piedras and Universidad Catolica will kick off on 6 Feb 2026 at 00:30 GMT and 19:30 EST.

Match Preview

Juventud de las Piedras are keen to bounce back to winning ways after Progreso ended their three-match unbeaten run across all competitions. El Juve are one of the four Uruguayan clubs in this season's Copa Libertadores and they are hoping to join their rivals, Nacional, in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Universidad Catolica have been inactive competitively since December, but they did play an international club friendly against Peruvian outfit Sporting Cristal, last month, and they lost. Camaratta earned their spot in the Copa Libertadores after winning the 2025 Copa Ecuador.

Injuries, key stats

Juventud are expected to be without the injured Agustín Rodríguez, while Ivan Rossi is unavailable due to disciplinary reasons.

Catolica, on the other hand, have no reported key players unavailable due to suspensions or injuries, with recent reinforcements like Diego Palacios and Everardo Rose integrated into the squad.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Juventud and Catolica.

