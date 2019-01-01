Horvath: Father-like Solskjaer is a fantastic coach

The U.S. national team goalkeeper hailed his former manager at Molde and is not at all surprised by the Norwegian's success at Manchester United

You can count Ethan Horvath among those not at all surprised to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoying success as manager of .

The U.S. national team and goalkeeper began his professional career with Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde as a teenager, and at a time when he is enjoying his own career ascent, Horvath believes Solksjaer's success at Old Trafford was destined to happen.

"His biggest strength is on the field - he’s a fantastic coach, but he’s also a hands-on coach," Horvath said. "He can tell if something is wrong with you, or if you’re in a down moment or something. He’s very hands on. He’s kind of like a father because he’s a father of three or four so he cares about you like you’re one of his own. I think that’s one of his biggest strengths."

Horvath signed with Molde in 2013 after being recruited by Solskjaer, and reunited with Solksjaer when the Manchester United legend returned following his failed managerial stint at . During that time, Horvath established himself as a starter for Molde before securing a transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge in 2017.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has kept in touch with his old boss even after the two went their seperate ways. In the time since then, Horvath has cemented his place as a starter for Club Brugge and is in the running for the starting role with the .

"I messaged him when he first got the (Manchester United) job, and just told him congratulations," Horvath said. "I was really, really happy for him because I know from a personal level that his big dream was to always go back to United and be the coach there. He’s doing a fantastic job."

Horvath believes part of the reason for Solskjaer's success is his ability to work with both older players and younger players.

"With me, I was very, very young at the time, but with the older guys he’s the same," Horvath said. "He doesn’t do special treatment for the younger players or the older players. He treats everyone the same and I think that’s very good because we are one club, we are one team, we all have the same goal and same mission in mind so I think it’s good that he treats everybody the same and looks at everybody the same."

Horvath is enjoying a strong run of form for both club and country, having posted shutouts against , and in the , and also turning in a standout performance in the USMNT's 1-0 loss to in November.

"Growing up one of the biggest dreams is to play in Champions League and to play the teams I got to play against, Dortmund, Madrid and Monaco, it was fantastic," Horvath said. "That’s three massive clubs in Europe so to do as well as I did was a huge confidence-booster. Now you don’t go out telling yourself to shut out all these clubs, because when you look at the teams we were playing it was kind of like an impossible mission, but when it actually happens it’s a fantastic feeling.

"To play in the Champions League was kind of like a bucket list check. It was fantastic."

Horvath's next challenge will be fighting for the starting goalkeeper spot with the United States. He is considered the top challenger to current top choice Zack Steffen. The signing and goalkeeper was forced out of the USMNT's March friendlies with a minor knee injury, opening the door for Horvath to be the likely starter when the Americans face and .

"Personally I think it’s wide open," Horvath said of the competition for the starting USMNT goalkeeper job. "Brad (Guzan) is not here right now and right now it’s me, Sean (Johnson) and Jesse (Gonzalez). Zack is obviously in the picture and Brad’s obviously in the picture. I think it’s wide open. All we can do is come into training, and whoever plays the game, just show Gregg and the coaching staff that we are ready."