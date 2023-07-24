'Part of our family's history' - Hollywood actor and Manchester United mega-fan Julia Roberts revels in reunion with the Red Devils on their pre-season tour of the USA

Julia Roberts visited the Manchester United camp during the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Julia Roberts meets Man Utd stars

Visits Red Devils after Arsenal pre-season

Chats with club media

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood star Roberts visited Manchester United stars during their 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. Roberts has openly revealed multiple times that she is an ardent United fan, much to the dismay of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Roberts chatted with the club media later and revealed her excitement: “I was excited, I couldn’t go to sleep last night and now we’re up 2-0, so it’s great,” the Hollywood star explained. It [the first half] was really exciting, I forgot how untethered I become watching them play, it’s just so fun.”

WHAT MORE: “[We’re] so excited [to reunite with the team],” she told the club at half-time. They’re such a part of our family’s history as avid sports lovers and now the kids are all grown up, they were tiny when we first met everybody, so it will be great to see some people that we know and to meet some of the new players.”

THE GOSSIP: Guardiola, an avid fan of the superstar revealed earlier that he was extremely saddened that despite the Cityzens' success over United in the last decade after Roberts visited their rivals at Old Trafford.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United will continue with their pre-season tour in the United States as Erik ten Hag looks to further prepare the squad and integrate their new signings.