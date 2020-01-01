Hoever to depart Liverpool with young defender set for £10m Wolves transfer

The 18-year-old has been widely tipped as one of the best prospects at Anfield, however the club have now accepted a bid from a Premier League rival

defender Ki-Jana Hoever is set to join in a deal which could net the Reds more than £10 million ($13m).

The 18-year-old has widely been tipped as one of the club’s brightest young prospects since joining from in 2018.

Capable of playing as a right-back or at centre-back, Hoever has made four senior appearances for Liverpool, and in 2019 became the third-youngest player in the club’s history when coming on as a substitute in the third round – ironically against Wolves.

Hoever played three times last season, scoring his first senior goal in the at MK Dons last September and starting in the FA Cup win over Shrewsbury in February.

Sources told Goal earlier this summer that Liverpool were open to the idea of loaning Hoever this season, believing he would benefit from a season in the Championship.

and Swansea were among the clubs to express an interest, but it is Wolves who have made a surprise move to sign the teenager on a permanent deal.

Negotiations between the clubs are already at an advanced stage and is not expected that there will be any hiccups in the deal.

Liverpool sources say the fee will be in excess of £10m, including performance-related add-ons.

The deal is separate from any move for Diogo Jota, with Liverpool interested in the Wolves forward as they look to add to their attacking options.

The Reds are also about to complete a deal for Thiago Alcantara, with the international playmaker's long-awaited move from looking to be on the verge of finally being completed.

It leaves Neco Williams as the Reds’ back-up at right-back, the international having overtaken Hoever during the last 12 months.

With Fabinho set to be considered as fourth-choice centre-back following the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, opportunities were likely to be limited for Hoever going forward.

Another teenager, Billy Koumetio, was preferred on the bench for the Community Shield, while Liverpool signed another 18-year-old Dutchman, Sepp van den Berg, from Zwolle last summer.

Nat Phillips, 23, remains at the club but is likely to be sold, with Forest and leading the chase.