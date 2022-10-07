Brazilian teenage sensation linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona made history after making his senior debut at just 16 with Palmeiras.

Youngest pro debutant in Palmeiras history

Target for Madrid & Barcelona

Has been prolific with the youth teams

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager signed his first professional contract upon turning 16 in the summer and was finally given the chance to shine for the senior team by coach Abdel Ferreira in a league match against Coritiba. He was brought on in the 69th minute to replace centre-forward Rony.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid and Barcelona are vying to land Endrick's signature as he is being tipped to become the next Neymar. Barcelona representatives have already met with the player's camp for a possible transfer when he turns 18 on July 21, 2024. He has already signed a three-year deal which runs until the summer of 2025 with the Brazilian Serie A outfit and has a release clause of €60m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Endrick has scored a whopping 165 goals in 169 youth appearances and has already received a call-up for the Brazilian U-20 team.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? The forward will hope to push for a start in Palmeiras' next match against Atletico Goianiense on October 11 after making his debut midweek.