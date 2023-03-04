'I play to write history' - Kylian Mbappe reflects on breaking PSG's all-time goalscoring record with strike against Nantes

Kylian Mbappe said that it is his goal to write football history at Paris Saint-Germain after becoming the club's all-time top scorer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe scored his 201st goal for PSG when he netted in stoppage time in his team's 4-2 win against Nantes on Saturday. That goal moves him ahead of Edinson Cavani in PSG's list of top scorers in all competitions and he was delighted to reach the milestone.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I play to write history. I've always said that I wanted to write history in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city," he said to Canal+. "I'm doing it, it's beautiful, but there's still a long way to go. It's a personal accomplishment, but I also came for collective accomplishments."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe needed just 247 matches to reach 201 goals for PSG. He has scored 18 times in Ligue 1 this season and is the French top-flight's top scorer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions are in European action next as they take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.