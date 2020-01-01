Henderson thanks 'immense' Liverpool fans ahead of final Reds home game of historic 2020

The Merseyside club romped to Premier League glory last term and are once again the team to beat in England's top-flight

captain Jordan Henderson has paid tribute to the club’s fans after a trying year that saw the Reds win the Premier League title for the first time.

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, supporters have been absent for much of the year.

A handful of fans have been able to enjoy recent Premier League action at Anfield against and , but for the most part Liverpool’s supporters have been unable to watch their side play in person.

More teams

Henderson, however, has hailed the fans for their “immense” contribution to the Liverpool cause.

“With this being our last home game of the year, I want to finish off by looking back on a remarkable 12 months and offer my own very simple Christmas message to our supporters,” he wrote in the programme ahead of the clash.

“To each and every one of you, I want to say thank you. We have been fortunate enough to be successful and even though you were not always able to be in the ground, your contribution has been immense.

“We didn't just win the league title for our fans, we won it because of them and I hope those of you who celebrate Christmas, and also those of you who don't, are able to find an opportunity to toast the role that you played in our success.

“I know I'll be doing that, with a soft drink rather than anything stronger, and when I do I will raise a glass to Liverpool supporters for inspiring us every step of the way.

Article continues below

“Today's game against West Brom is another tough one, especially with Sam Allardyce having taken over so recently, but hopefully we can end the Anfield year in a positive fashion.

“We have done a lot of things right over the last 12 months, but we have to keep that going if we want the awards and accolades to continue.”

Should the Reds overcome the Baggies on Sunday, they will be guaranteed to finish 2020 on top of the Premier League table, despite a trip to Newcastle still to come on Wednesday.