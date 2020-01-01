Henderson: No title talk at Liverpool as Reds are looking forward, not back

Jurgen Klopp’s side swept to a record-breaking triumph in 2019-20, but their captain says any basking in that success has been completed

Jordan Henderson says there has been no title talk at ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with the Reds focused on the present and future after securing a record-breaking Premier League last season.

That success brought a 30-year wait for English top-flight glory to a close at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have savoured that triumph, with a lot of hard work finally being rewarded, but now face a quick turnaround in the defence of their crown.

The new campaign is due to get underway on September 12, with Liverpool opening up at home to Leeds, and everyone on the red half of Merseyside is looking to wipe the slate clean.

Club captain Henderson told the Reds’ official website: “To be honest, we haven't spoken about it.

“It's more about, 'Have you enjoyed your holiday?' We've been cracking on, really working hard. New season, new start and a lot more things we want to go on and achieve.

“[I'm] really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us. Hopefully we can take confidence from the last year or two but we need to stay hungry and need to keep the desire to go and want more.

“I can certainly see that from the first days that I've watched training in pre-season.”

Henderson is currently working his way back from a knee injury that brought his 2019-20 campaign to a premature conclusion.

He is unlikely to figure in a Community Shield clash with winners on Saturday, but is excited by the potential in Liverpool’s squad as they seek to keep their recent run of medal collecting going.

The international midfielder said: “You've got to look at the players in the squad and the manager as well, it's always about looking forward and wanting more and improving.

“I think that's just natural to us now. We've always looked at the next game as we always see it as the biggest one and that 90 minutes we give everything to win.

“Pre-season is no different, you know you've got to train so hard to be ready for the first game of the season, which for us comes against Arsenal in the Community Shield – so a little bit earlier than everybody else.

“We've got to be right at it come that first game and we've got another chance to win silverware. The Premier League starts pretty quick after that as well, so you need to be ready, as you do in every season. As I say, by the looks of it, we are.”

Henderson added on Liverpool’s ambition: “Just to keep going and win as many trophies as we can because we've proven that over the last few years we're a top, top team.

“But that's all down to the hard work and dedication that's been over the whole season or the whole two, three, four years – however many years you want to go back – every single day in training was top level, 100 per cent.

“No matter whether you were playing, maybe playing every game or you hadn't played that much, training has always had a high level and we've got to keep that going forward. If we do that, we'll always have an opportunity to be more successful in the future.”