Henderson goes off injured for Liverpool in Merseyside derby

The England international appeared to damage a leg with no contact from another player

Jordan Henderson has added to Liverpool’s fitness concerns by going off injured against Everton.

The England international took the ball beyond Abdoulaye Doucoure but immediately pulled up in pain.

He received treatment and attempted to play on, but was substituted off a short while later and replaced by Nat Phillips.

What happened to Henderson?

With the Reds trailing 1-0, Henderson attempted to bring the ball out from the back and advanced beyond Doucoure only to crumple to the ground in pain.

Henderson was in pain long before hitting the deck in the 25th minute, and immediately clutched his right leg.

The 30-year-old received treatment and attempted to stretch out the problem; following a chat with the medical staff he took the decision to return to the field.

As much as he wanted to play on, common sense prevailed and Henderson was subbed off with 30 minutes on the clock.

Which other players are injured for Liverpool?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s treatment room is full to the brim.

Naby Keita was passed fit to take his place on the bench following two months out with a hamstring problem, but Fabinho remains on the sidelines as does James Milner.

The two versatile midfielders, who can also operate in defence, are joined in the treatment room by long-term absentees Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota.

