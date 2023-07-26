Heartbreak for Ireland! Katie McCabe's stunning Olimpico not enough as Canada comeback ends underdogs' Women's World Cup hopes

Ireland were knocked out of the Women's World Cup by Canada after their opponents came from behind to win 2-1 in Perth.

Ireland eliminated from tournament

Took the lead in amazing fashion

Canada staged stirring comeback

TELL ME MORE: Having lost 1-0 to Australia in their opening game, Ireland came into the game knowing they would need to win, and they raced into a 1-0 lead within four minutes, as Katie McCabe sensationally scored directly from a corner - a goal known as an Olimpico - by curling the ball into the top corner. The amazing strike was Ireland's first ever goal at the Women's World Cup.

On the half-hour mark, Canada defender Vanessa Gilles blazed the ball over from close-range after a knock-on from a free-kick. However, they equalised on the stroke of half-time, as Megan Connolly inadvertently sent a Julia Grosso cross into her own net.

Canada subsequently began the second half with real intensity, and they took the lead after 53 minutes, as Adriana Leon was sent into the box; she took a touch before finishing beyond goalkeeper Courtney Bronson. The goal was enough to give the Olympic champions all three points, and eliminate Ireland from the tournament. Canada will hope to now beat Australia and top the group.

THE MVP: It has to be Leon. She scored the decisive goal, taming a pass that was fired into her feet before finishing coolly. She was a constant threat, running at Ireland's defence repeatedly and panicking the backline. McCabe was also superb for Ireland, although she unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

THE BIG LOSER: Unfortunately, it's impossible to look beyond Connolly. Ireland desperately needed to get into half-time with a 1-0 lead, having worked so hard throughout the first half, but her own goal made sure Canada had the momentum going into the second period, and they ultimately pushed on to knock their opponents out of the tournament. As heartbreaking as it is, Connolly will forever wonder what might have been had she not stuck her foot out when the cross came in.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Ireland are out but have one more game to play, against Nigeria on Monday. Canada round off the group stage against Australia and will aim to win the group by emerging victorious.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐