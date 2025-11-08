Where to watch today's Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road on Saturday night for a clash with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta enters the matchup sitting atop the Southeast Division and holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4 record. The Hawks are coming off an impressive performance, taking down the Orlando Magic 127-112 in their most recent outing, a convincing 15-point victory that showcased their offensive depth.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles continues to fly high, leading the Pacific Division and ranking second in the Western Conference with a 7-2 record. The Lakers edged out the San Antonio Spurs 118-116 in a nail-biter last time out, grinding out a tough win to extend their strong start to the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Hawks will face off against the Lakers in an exciting NBA game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on NBA TV and SPECSN, FDSN SE-ATL, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

Atlanta Hawks team news

Zaccharie Risacher led the way with 21 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker poured in 20 as the Atlanta Hawks rolled to their third win in four games. Dyson Daniels was nearly flawless, scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, with Jalen Johnson adding 17 and Kristaps Porzingis contributing 15. Off the bench, Onyeka Okongwu provided a strong spark with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Hawks were firing on all cylinders, shooting 55.6% from the field and building a 25-point cushion while improving to 2-0 against the Magic this season. Atlanta put up 30+ points in each of the first three quarters, using a 13-0 spurt bridging the first and second quarters and another 14-1 burst late in the half to blow the game open. The Hawks have now topped the 100-point mark in all eight games to start the campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

On the other side, Luka Doncic continued his stellar play, putting up 35 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals as the Lakers stormed back in the fourth quarter to secure their fifth straight victory. Los Angeles closed the contest on a 21-10 run, surviving a chaotic finish after Marcus Smart’s inbound violation nearly gave the Spurs one last shot following Kelly Olynyk’s late putback with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Deandre Ayton chipped in 22 points and 10 rebounds, helping fuel the Lakers’ comeback from a nine-point deficit midway through the final period. Doncic was clutch down the stretch, dropping eight fourth-quarter points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:31 to go. The Lakers trailed 106-97 with just over seven minutes left, but clawed their way back by holding San Antonio without a field goal for nearly four and a half minutes to seal another gutsy win.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/04/25 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks 119 - 102 12/07/24 NBA Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Lakers 134 - 132 07/18/24 LVSL Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Lakers 86 - 87 03/19/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks 136 - 105 01/31/24 NBA Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Lakers 138 - 122

More NBA news and coverage