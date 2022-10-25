WATCH: Havertz restores Chelsea's lead against RB Salzburg with inch-perfect finish after mazy Pulisic run

Gill Clark|
Kai Havertz 2022-23Getty
K. HavertzSalzburg vs ChelseaSalzburgChelseaUEFA Champions League

Kai Havertz scored a brilliant goal to restore Chelsea's lead against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

  • Chelsea at Salzburg in UCL
  • Havertz nets stunner
  • Win will send Chelsea through

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were drawing 1-1 at RB Salzburg when Havertz put the visitors back in front on 64 minutes. Christian Pulisic was the creator with a mazy run followed by a pass in to Havertz on the edge of the area. The Germany international promptly turned and curled an inch-perfect finish into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is an important one for Chelsea as victory against RB Salzburg will send the Premier League side into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Manager Graham Potter takes on former side Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

30193 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 38%Manchester City
  • 12%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
30193 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks