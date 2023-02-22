Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut found dead in Turkey earthquake ruins

Turkish club Hatayspor have confirmed the body of sporting director Taner Savut has been found following two devastating earthquakes.

The Turkish club confirmed the news in an official statement posted on Twitter.

"We feel the deep sorrow of losing our Sporting Director Taner Savut," the club said. "We will not forget you teacher Taner. Rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts."

Savut's body was found after a two-week search and close to where Christian Atsu was found dead. The former Chelsea and Newcastle footballer's body was pulled from the rubble four days ago.

The Turkish Football Federation also sent out a message of condolence on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned that Atakaş Hatayspor's Sporting Director Taner Savut lost his life in the earthquake disaster," the TFF said. "May God have mercy on Taner Savut; Our condolences to his grieving family, relatives and Hatayspor community."

More than 45,000 people are so far known to have been killed in the disaster.