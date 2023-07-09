Harry Maguire loses the armband! Man Utd outcast to be stripped of captaincy ahead of new season as transfer speculation continues

Harry Maguire is reportedly set to be stripped of captaincy duty at Manchester United even if he ends up staying at Old Trafford.

Defender dropped during 2022-23 campaign

Ten Hag favouring alternative options

Fernandes to be named permanent skipper

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender retained the role of Red Devils skipper in 2022-23 despite losing his place in the starting line-up. The 30-year-old centre-half was included from the off just eight times in the Premier League last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire is now being heavily linked with a move away from Manchester, with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham said to have expressed interest. He has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a transfer, but he does not figure prominently in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Sun goes as far as to say that Maguire will have the captain’s armband taken off him regardless of the final decision made on his future. Bruno Fernandes, who led by example on the field for much of the 2022-23 campaign, is set to inherit that role on a permanent basis.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire still has two years left to run on his contract, but United are looking to sell. The Red Devils want to raise funds that will allow them to reinvest in the summer window, with a £60 million ($77m) deal for Mason Mount having already been wrapped up.