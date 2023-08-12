It's actually happened! Harry Kane leaves Tottenham for Bayern Munich as Bundesliga giants confirm £100m transfer

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of talismanic Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane in a £100 million ($127m) deal.

Bayern confirm Kane signing

Player pens four-year deal

Kane to inherit Lewandowski's No.9 shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have announced Kane's arrival from Spurs after weeks of negotiations and some deliberation from the player himself over the past few days. After making up his mind, the 30-year-old has signed a four-year deal until the summer of 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane will take Robert Lewandowski's old No.9 shirt, vacated when the Pole left for Barcelona a year ago.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE: The England striker could be in line to make his debut tonight against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, although it remains to be seen if he will play from the start, given the deal didn't become official until Saturday morning and he is yet to train with his new team-mates.