Harry Kane injury: What games will the Tottenham striker miss?

The Spurs marksman could face up to a month on the sidelines after limping off the pitch at Wembley in the defeat to Manchester United

It hasn't been a good January for Tottenham after they succumbed to their sixth league defeat of the season to Manchester United at Wembley and lost South Korea international Heung-min Son as he participates in the Asian Cup with his national side.

Now, they have been dealt with the blow of a lengthy injury to their star striker and top scorer Harry Kane after he appeared to pick up another ankle injury during the loss to the Red Devils. But how long will the England international be out for, how many games will he miss, and how serious is the injury? Goal takes a look.

How severe is Harry Kane's injury?

"I think it was in the last action, you can see on your cameras it was a clear foul. I don't remember who [was involved], but it was a big hit, a foul.

"In that moment he twists his ankle. We hope it's not a big issue, but if it is, it is a big problem for us."

Kane emerged second-best following an incident involving Phil Jones that saw him writhing in pain on the pitch as the full-time whistle blew at Wembley, and looked to be shaking his head and looking concerned as he was helped off the field.

Spurs were unable to get an immediate assessment of the injury as they had to wait for the swelling around Kane's ankle to subside before properly scanning the affected area. As the club wait for the swelling to lessen, however, they are concerned that he may have to face up to a month of action on the sidelines.

The England international could miss out on up to seven fixtures should he be sidelined for the full four weeks, including the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea and the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash with Dortmund.

Games Kane will miss for Tottenham

Date Game Competition Jan 20 Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League Jan 24 Chelsea vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Jan 27 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham FA Cup Jan 30 Tottenham vs Watford Premier League Feb 2 Tottenham vs Newcastle Premier League Feb 10 Tottenham vs Leicester Premier League Feb 13 Tottenham vs Dortmund Champions League

What injuries has Harry Kane suffered from in the past?

The injury has been compounded by the fact that Tottenham will also be missing out on the services of Son , who will be involved with South Korea at the Asian Cup for the remainder of January.

The 25-year-old has had a history of ankle problems in each of the last three seasons, having missed seven weeks through injury in the autumn of 2016 and three weeks with the same issue in the spring of 2018.

He also missed nearly a month of action in March of 2017 with the same issue, and it is through taking his past injury history into account that he will be missing out on an estimated four weeks with his fresh ankle concerns.