Harry Kane presents gifts to England team-mates to celebrate becoming Three Lions' all-time record goalscorer

WHAT HAPPENED? After breaking Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals against Italy in March, Kane had been working behind the scenes to provide a unique memento to the team-mates that helped him achieve that historic achievement. Each player and manager Gareth Southgate, received a mock up of a vinyl music record labelled 'Harry Kane Record Breaker'. The disc's 'track listing' features all 56 of Kane's England strikes.

WHAT THEY SAID: England's record marksman took to Twitter to pay tribute to those who had helped him to the landmark, writing: "I couldn't have broken the England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way. This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I've shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 29 years old and in fine form, Kane has plenty of road ahead of him to extend his record to something that will stand for quite some time.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? Kane starts work on his second album with an inviting looking double header of Euro 2026 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia starting this Saturday.