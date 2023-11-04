Harry Kane destroys Dortmund! Bayern striker grabs hat-trick on Klassiker debut and Leroy Sane is unstoppable as champions enjoy dominant win

Harry Kane continued his hot-streak for Bayern Munich as he and Leroy Sane took apart rivals Borussia Dortmund in a 4-0 rout at Westfalenstadion.

TELL ME MORE: Defender Dayot Upamecano gave Thomas Tuchel's men the lead in the fourth minute after he converted Sane's cross and five minutes later the winger set up striker Kane to silence the home crowd. The visitors, who had two goals disallowed, continued their relentless march in the second half and went 3-0 up through Kane, as he swept home Kingsley Coman's low delivery 18 minutes from time. And the 30-year-old bagged his third Bundesliga hat-trick in 10 games when he fired home in second-half stoppage time to make it 4-0.

That was his 15th goal of the season in only his 10th Bundesliga match, as second-placed Bayern, who sit two points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen, went five points clear of a sorry Dortmund in fourth.

THE MVP: Even though Kane bagged a hat-trick, Leroy Sane was virtually unstoppable at times. The German international was running rings around Dortmund's defence, to the point where he was in a showboating mood. He bagged two assists inside the opening 10 minutes and the home side couldn't handle him. The 27-year-old set the tone and Kane rubber stamped it.

THE BIG LOSER: Marco Reus made his 400th appearance for Dortmund but this milestone may not be one he cherishes as his team were well beaten at home. The veteran did not play too badly, but this match really did not go to plan on his big day.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund are next in action at home to Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, whereas Bayern take on Galatasaray the day after in the same competition.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐