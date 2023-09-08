Harry Kane 'can't wait' to see Dele Alli playing regular football again after 'brave' interview with Gary Neville

Harry Kane wants Dele Alli to get back to competitive action after "brave" interview with Gary Neville.

Alli revealed about his childhood trauma

Was in rehab earlier in 2023

Kane wants Alli to get back to football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Everton player revealed that he had been a victim of sexual abuse at six years of age and even sold drugs at eight which led to a troubled childhood. The issues continued to haunt him and he eventually sought professional help earlier this year in a rehabilitation facility.

Kane has been a close friend of Alli as the duo shared the same dressing room at Tottenham and with the England national team. He hailed the midfielder for speaking up about his past and revealed that he did get in touch with Alli after the interview was released.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it was extremely brave of Dele to come out and give the interview he gave," said Kane.

"We've known each other for a period of time but I didn't know the extent of what he had been through in his life, for sure. It was eye-opening for me to hear that. I texted him afterwards and said how much I think what he did will help a lot of people as well feel comfortable in sharing their feelings and sharing what they've been through," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane hopes to see his former Spurs teammate get back to his best at Goodison Park and make an impact with the Toffees this season.

"I caught up with Dele in the summer but that was before the interview," continued Kane.

"He seemed to be on a good track. I know he's been working hard to get fit. I can't wait to hopefully see him back out playing football again. I think he is definitely in a better place now. He's still got a lot of time left in his career and I'm one person who really hopes he can get back on track and see him playing week in, week out."

WHAT NEXT? Alli is trying to get back in shape as he looks to revive his career with Everton. Meanwhile, Kane is currently with the England squad that is slated to play two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland on September 9 and 12 respectively.