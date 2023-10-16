'It was one of the happiest days in my life' - Arsenal's longest-serving player, Mohamed Elneny, broke down in 'tears' after Gunners handed him new deal in offseason

Mohamed Elneny revealed he broke down in tears when Arsenal offered him a one-year contract extension earlier this year.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian midfielder was sidelined for nine months following surgery on a knee injury in January. At one point Elneny - who is the longest-serving Arsenal player in the current squad - was convinced that his time in north London was up as his contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

But the Gunners surprised him with a new deal earlier in February which made the 31-year-old star extremely emotional.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Evening Standard, Elneny said, "It was one of the happiest days in my life. The way they spoke to me, the way the entire club was happy about this decision, they made me cry that day. Arsenal football club, they know I love them 100 per cent, so much. They know I don’t want to leave. I want to stay and finish my career there, 100 per cent.

"I was injured and my contract was finishing and I could not play anymore last season, and they came straight away after I got injured, the next day and said: ‘Mo, what sort of contract will it have to be? We love you here and we and we want you to stay’. Really, this club is great."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since coming back from injury, the former FC Basel player appeared in just one match for his club in the Carabao Cup against Brentford last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will next face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.