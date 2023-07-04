England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton joins Chelsea on free transfer

Chelsea have completed the signing of England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on a free transfer.

Villa goalkeeper joins Chelsea

Signs three-year deal

Hampton to join up with England World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed Hampton as the next big signing for Emma Hayes' WSL-winning team, after her contract with Aston Villa expired. The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Kingsmeadow and will hope to help the Blues win the title for a fifth successive year.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m very excited! It’s a massive club, it’s an honour to be a part of this and to be able to wear the club’s badge," Hampton told Chelsea's official website. "I want to keep improving, to help the team however I can and I’d love to win some trophies with the club at the same time."

Blues boss Hayes added: "There is no doubt that Hannah is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. Her performances have been improving year on year, and we have high hopes for her future with us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hampton will now be jetting off to Australia and New Zealand to take part in England's 2023 women's World Cup campaign. She will deputise for Manchester United's Mary Earps, who is the Lionesses' No.1.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hampton helped Villa to finish fifth in the WSL table last season. She came through the youth ranks at rivals Birmingham City before switching to Villa Park in 2021. She has also won two England caps to date.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HAMPTON? She will likely be on the bench for the Lionesses' opening World Cup group game against Haiti on July 22.