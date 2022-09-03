5.3 million! Haaland takes Salah's FPL record as he becomes most-captained player ever

With 5.39m owners, Erling Haaland has become the most-captained FPL player ever for a single gameweek ahead of Manchester City's trip to Aston Villa.

Haaland ownership at 76.5%

Nine goals in first five PL apps

5.3m have captained 22-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? On the back of Haaland's back-to-back hat-tricks, the only logical Fantasy Premier League captain choice this week is the Manchester City striker. Indeed, no player has ever been captained more for a single gameweek, with Salah's high of 5.1m having now been surpassed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Against a struggling Aston Villa there is no surprise to see so many FPL managers putting their trust in Haaland. He has been unstoppable in the Premier League so far and that looks likely to continue against Steven Gerrard's side.

WHAT NEXT FOR FPL BOSSES? Stick or twist with Salah? While Haaland is proving an absolute points machine, Salah has struggled thus far and - given his £13m valuation - it might be time to get rid. *Gulp*