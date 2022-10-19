Haaland overhyped? Man City star told he 'wouldn't score 60 goals in League Two' and needs balls 'on a sixpence'

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed Erling Haaland requires the service of his Manchester City teammates in order to score goals.

Merson suggests Haaland is overrated

Says he needs services in order to score goals

Wouldn't score 60 goals in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland joined Manchester City this summer and has set the Premier League alight. He has scored 15 goals in 10 games, and also became the fastest player to score three hat-tricks by doing so in just eight games. However, Arsenal legend Merson doesn't believe the Norwegian striker would enjoy the same success lower down the English football pyramid.

WHAT HE SAID: In his Sky Sports column, Merson made the bold claim that Haaland needs service to prosper. "He needs the service," he said. "Everyone is going on about how great and super he is and how the movement is great and how powerful he is, but if he's not getting the ball on a sixpence, it doesn't matter how good your movement is, he's not getting the ball. He would not score 60 goals in League Two, and I was a manager there with Walsall."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has set record after record since joining City. Not only is he the fastest player to three hat-tricks, but also the first person to score back-to-back-to-back home hat-tricks (Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Man Utd). Haaland also boasts three assists, showing he is more than just a goalscorer.

IN A PHOTO: I'm sure Haaland will pay no attention to any doubters following his start to the season...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? City face Brighton in the Premier League on October 22 next, as they look to shake off the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Liverpool last time out!