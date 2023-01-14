'Haaland, how's your dad?' - Man Utd fans mock City striker & his father's horrific injury as they chant for Roy Keane during derby clash

Man Utd fans mocked City striker Erling Haaland and his father during the derby clash at Old Trafford and chanted for Roy Keane.

Man Utd host City in Premier League

Home fans taunt Erling Haaland

Also chant for Roy Keane

WHAT HAPPENED? Man City striker Haaland was taunted by United fans during the derby at Old Trafford on Saturday. "Haaland, Haaland, how's your dad?" sang home fans in the first half, quickly following up the chant with chants of "Keano, Keano."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland senior was on the receiving end of a horrendous foul by Keane when the two sides met all the way back in April 2001. Keane was shown a straight red card but chose to bend over the stricken Man City defender and delivered a few choice words on his way off the pitch. It has been suggested the horror challenge ended Haaland's career, but he did finish the game and went on to play for Norway four days later.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The two teams are in action again midweek in the Premier League. Man Utd head to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, while Man City face Tottenham on Thursday.