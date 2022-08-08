The Man City striker is quickly joining the ranks of the Premier League’s best dressed

Two characters that need no introduction. Man City's signing of the summer, Erling Haaland and one of the most iconic frontmen in music history, Liam Gallagher.

Making his Premier League debut over the weekend, Haaland came to prove he's ready to leave a mark on this year's season, both on and off the pitch. Striking the perfect balance between fashion and football, the 22-year-old's standout style has made headlines before and will notably continue to do so.

Papped on his way into the London Stadium ready to take on West Ham, Haaland chose to finish off his pre-match fit with the latest adidas Spezial and Liam Gallagher trainer. Both apparent fans of each other's work, Gallagher tweeting, "still buzzing hard of Erling Haaland what a player", we're eager to get a glimpse when these two undoubtedly come to meet.

Having originally collaborated in 2019 and with Liam regularly seen wearing Spezial on stage, Gallagher and adidas Spezial have joined forces once again. The new silhouette takes its form in a clean white and grey colourway. The highly sought-after collab looked back into the archives of squash shoes and indoor footwear, as well as Northern culture to create a trainer fit for all occasions, even pre-match.

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Shop the adidas LG II SPZL here:

adidas LG II SPZL

adidas

Get them from StockX for £150.00+

How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 0-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

41+ 10967 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 7% 0-10

25% 11-20

41% 21-30

18% 31-40

9% 41+ 10967 Votes

If you're looking to get in on the beauty of adidas Spezial, we've highlighted some of the best available products the highly sought-after brand has to offer.

Shop the best of adidas Spezial here:

adidas Spezial Summer 2022 Collection

adidas

For adidas Spezial's latest summer 2022 release, the brand looks to Yorkshire-born band Working Men's Club, to create a collection of clothing and accessories fit for the stage. The collection will be available from the adidas CONFIRMED app on Friday, August 12 at 9am.

Get it from adidas Confirmed for £43+

adidas Spezial Anderson Pant

End Clothing

Continuing to look back into the vast archives, with comfort at the forefront, adidas SPZL presents this pair of navy Anderson pants. Offering an elevated take on the classic track-pant look, the Anderson pant gives the perfect fit for everyday wear.

Get them from END. Clothing for £85.00

adidas Spezial Meanwood Polo Shirt

Farfetch

A smart addition to the adidas Spezial collection, this shirt's clean and simple design makes it easy to style and the ideal fit for smart-casual dress codes.

Get it from Farfetch for £108.00