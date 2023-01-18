Guardiola explains how Man City must 'play better' with Haaland to end goal drought

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City need to 'provide more balls' to Erling Haaland after the Norwegian failed to score in his last three.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland registered just 19 touches in Saturday's defeat to rivals Manchester United, and the 22-year-old has cut a frustrated figure of late as he finds himself in uncharted territory - being unable to find the back of the net. Guardiola highlighted his side's success with their new forward so far this season, but admitted they have to do more in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have played really good with him [Haaland]. So, it's not about that," the City boss told reporters. "So what I am saying is to play better, to create more chances, to provide balls to him and the others strikers as much as possible, we must create more chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian's 27 goals in 24 matches speaks volumes about his form since arriving in England, and suggests his recent drought will be nothing more than a minor blip. However, Guardiola will need his main man - whose game was moulded by Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - to be fully firing if City are to make up the eight-point gap behind current leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Haaland and Co. will go in chase of the table toppers on Thursday when they host Tottenham at the Etihad.