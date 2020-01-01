Guardiola offers Aguero injury update as knee problem keeps Man City striker out of Burnley mauling

The Blues boss is hoping that the Argentine frontman will return to his plans ahead of a Champions League trip to Porto in midweek

Pep Guardiola is hoping to welcome Sergio Aguero back into his plans ahead of ’s trip to , with the Argentine seeing a knee problem keep him out of a 5-0 win over .

A prolific South American frontman has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions this season.

Only 111 minutes of Premier League action have been taken in, with the 32-year-old’s last domestic outing coming in a 1-1 draw with West Ham on October 24.

More teams

Aguero was forced off at half-time in that contest and has seen just 12 minutes of Champions League football since then.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

He was absent once again when City played host to Burnley on Saturday, with Guardiola taking no chances on an injury-ravaged star.

The Blues had no need for their all-time leading scorer against the Clarets, however, with Riyad Mahrez leading the charge as he bagged a hat-trick.

There will be tougher tests for City to come, as they head towards the hectic festive period, and Guardiola is hoping to have Aguero back at his disposal in the coming days.

He told BBC Sport when asked for a fitness update: “Sometimes it is just a reaction on the knee. It is swollen. Hopefully tomorrow [Sunday] he can come back to training.

“Now it is three days then another one. We have to travel and prepare fully.”

City are due to take in a European date with Porto on Tuesday.

They will head into that contest buoyed by their showing against Burnley, with the floodgates finally opened on the goal front after a frustrating few weeks in the final third.

Guardiola added: “It was important to come back with a victory in the Premier League. One more game.

“We play a lot of games so to play 90 minutes and maintain a good level is not easy but there are always things to improve on.

“It's important for our people to score goals and it is a chance for them to keep playing.”

City are one of 10 Premier League clubs that will still be unable to welcome back fans at present, but Guardiola is hoping that will change in the near future, if it is safe to do so.

He said: “If the politicians and scientists decide that is allowed, hopefully it is a good decision.”