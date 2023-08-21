Guaranteed sale clause? Kylian Mbappe and PSG may have a new contract sorted that appeases both parties

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe may have reached a compromise over his future, with a guaranteed sale clause providing the key to a new deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Times reports that PSG and Mbappe have agreed a deal that will ensure the Ligue 1 giants are fairly compensated when the striker leaves the club. The 24-year-old has spoken at length with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the two parties appear to have reached a complicated compromise that could see the France international sign a long-term contract, with a guaranteed sale clause included.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG, per the agreement, would be given a partial degree of compensation for the £150m ($191m) cost of the final year of the player's contract. Were Mbappe not to sign a new deal, he has offered to forego the £85.5m ($109m) that would be owed to him due to signing-on and loyalty bonuses.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have long since believed that the player has already agreed to move to Real Madrid in 2024, potentially as a free agent, and that was behind the club's decision to place him up for sale in the first few weeks of the transfer window. PSG even accepted an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, but Mbappe is now said to be willing to reintegrate into Luis Enrique's squad this season.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe could next be in action for PSG against Lens this weekend.