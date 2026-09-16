How to get Greece vs Germany tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Greece take on Germany in a thrilling UEFA Nations League group stage match at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on October 4, 2026. This high-profile fixture brings together two passionate European football nations in a key competitive encounter.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat for this match. Discover where to buy tickets, pricing details, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Greece vs Germany kicks off on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Where to buy Greece vs Germany tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) ticketing portal, which handles primary distribution for Greece national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

How much are Greece vs Germany tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official HFF ticketing portal typically start at €25 for general category seating behind the goal, with rates increasing based on seating section and tier inside Toumba Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, ticket prices currently start at €48 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seat selection, location, and real-time market demand.

Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Greece vs Germany Form

Greece have won none of their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 0-1 loss to Italy in a friendly on June 7, and they also drew 2-2 with Sweden before that. Greece failed to score in three of those five games, though they conceded just three goals in total. Draws against Hungary and Belarus complete the five-match sequence.

Germany have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Paraguay at the World Cup on June 29, which resulted in elimination from the tournament. Prior to that, they beat the USA 2-1 in a friendly, defeated Curacao 7-1, and beat Ivory Coast 2-1 at the World Cup, before losing 2-1 to Ecuador. Germany scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Greece vs Germany: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2024, when Germany beat Greece 2-1 in a friendly. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Germany have won three and Greece have won none, with one match not producing a German victory — a 2-4 defeat for Greece in a 2001 World Cup qualifier played in Athens. Germany also won 4-2 against Greece at Euro 2012 and 2-0 in a September 2000 World Cup qualifier.



