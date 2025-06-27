'Great for the show!' - Jose Mourinho backed by former player to join MLS after boom of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jose Mourinho is being backed to move to MLS after the United States experiences another World Cup boom in 2026.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The countdown is very much on to another global event that will be co-hosted by America, Canada and Mexico. Mourinho will, as he works in Turkey at Fenerbahce, be among those watching on away from the dugout.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It is, however, being suggested that he could chase the American dream at some point in the not too distant future. Mourinho will see his contract in Istanbul expire next summer, potentially freeing him up for a fresh start.

DID YOU KNOW?

The former Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager would bring plenty of charisma and drama with him to the U.S. and has never been one to back down from a challenge.

WHAT MALOUDA SAID

Ex-France international Florent Malouda, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, said when speaking on behalf of bet365 and their launch of the free-to-play Club World Championship Tournament Predictor game: "Jose Mourinho in MLS? That depends on the franchise.

"He likes to have a real impact on how his squad is chosen and another factor will be the season, it starts around February or March and it would be hard for him to go in and have an impact now. But after the World Cup, football will be more developed and there will be even more franchises, someone like him would be great for the show."

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO?

Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure at times in Turkey, suggesting that he will be open to something new in 2026. He is, however, being billed as a future manager of Portugal and may see that post open up if Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez fluff their lines at another major tournament.