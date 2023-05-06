Grant Wahl is in the Hall of Fame: Legendary soccer journalist who died in Qatar honored with induction ceremony and standing ovation for his family

The late legendary U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Saturday.

The reporter died at the age of 48 after suffering an aortic aneurysm during the 2022 World Cup quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar last year.

A video honoring Wahl's long and storied career in soccer journalism was played at the Hall of Fame ceremony before his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and brother, Eric, were given a standing ovation from the crowd as they received the Colin Jose Media Award on his behalf.

"He dedicated his life to growing the game and left an indelible legacy on American soccer," the Soccer Hall of Fame wrote in the announcement.

"Grant Wahl has officially been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as the recipient of the 2023 Colin Jose Media Award."

Tributes flowed in for Wahl in the wake of his death last December and the kind words celebrating his legacy came through once again following his addition to the Hall of Fame.

"Today and every day, we remember and celebrate the work of Grant Wahl to grow our sport," a Twitter post from the United States men's national team read. "His legacy now lives on forever in the [Soccer Hall of Fame]."

A message from the USWNT's account said: "Grant Wahl’s contributions to our sport are immeasurable."