Gordon Banks, England World Cup-winning goalkeeper, dies at 81

The former Stoke and Leicester shot-stopper was a double League Cup winner but is best remembered for his exploits on the international stage

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has passed away at the age of 81.

The veteran shot-stopper, who played for Stoke City and Leicester City among a storied career, died peacefully in his sleep overnight, his family confirmed .

Banks was a two-time League Cup winner with the Potters and the Foxes but is best remembered for his contributions on the international stage, where he won 73 caps for his country.

He started every game for his country during the 1966 tournament and played in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Four years later, he was a member of the England squad which reached the quarter-finals in Mexico, where he made a legendary save against Brazilian striker Pele in the group stages.

He later played at club level in North America, with spells at Cleveland Stokers in the United Soccer Association and Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the NASL.

Following his retirement, he briefly managed Telford United between 1979 and 1980 and, in 2015, was revealed to be undergoing treatment for kidney cancer.

Tributes for Banks, the FWA Footballer of the Year in 1972 and a member of the FIFA 100 in 2004, have poured in across the game.

Former club Stoke, who broke the news, issued the statement from his family.

Other England players, past and present, also paid their respects on social media, as did celebrities.

Banks was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) in the 1970 Birthday Honours list for services to association football.

He is survived by his three children.