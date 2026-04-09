Despite Wednesday’s shock 2-0 home defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick did receive one piece of positive news.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou, making their task of reaching the Champions League semi-finals a difficult one, particularly as Barça defender Pau Kubarsi was sent off just minutes before the end of the first half.

The second leg is set for next Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium, where one side will secure a semi-final berth against either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

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The positive news comes from Mundo Deportivo, which reports that Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong—Barcelona’s star—took part in part of Thursday’s training session at the Camp Titu Vilanova in the Juan Gamper Sports City.

The Dutchman has been sidelined since 26 February, when he sustained an injury that required a structured rehabilitation programme.

Indications are that he will be introduced in the second half of Saturday’s La Liga round 31 clash with Espanyol.

His outing against Espanyol is designed to sharpen his match fitness ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with Atlético.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga with 76 points, seven clear of Real Madrid, with eight matches left.