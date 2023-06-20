Golden Boy 2023: Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Alejandro Garnacho, Gavi & Xavi Simons on 100-player long list for prestigious award

Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Alejandro Garnacho, Gavi and Xavi Simons are among the candidates to have been named on the Golden Boy 2023 long list.

Top prize for players under the age of 21

Barca starlet is the current holder

Competition from across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The prestigious prize is handed out by Italian publication Tuttosport each year to the best player under the age of 21 turning out in European football. Barcelona starlet Gavi is the current holder of the award, with the 18-year-old Spain international hoping to successfully defend his crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fierce competition for the top spot on a star-studded chart will, however, be posed by the likes of England ace Bellingham – who has just joined Real Madrid for €103 million (£88m/$112m) – and favourite to walk away with the famous trophy, Bayern Munich playmaker Musiala. Manchester United winger Garnacho is also in contention, as is reported Red Devils target Rasmus Hojlund, while Dutch sensation Xavi Simons figures once again alongside the likes of Alejandro Balde, Benjamin Sesko, Florian Wirtz and Rico Lewis.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In total, 33 different countries are represented on the long lost – with RB Salzburg (five) boasting the most nominees, while the Premier League is represented by 12 stars of the present and future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Previous winners of the Golden Boy gong include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.