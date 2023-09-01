'I have a passion for success' - Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir speaks out after completing move to Man Utd from Fenerbahce

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce in the wake of Dean Henderson's exit.

Man Utd sign Bayindir

Goalkeeper arrives from Fenerbahce

Replaces Dean Henderson at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED: The Red Devils have moved to strengthen their goalkeeping department by adding Bayindir to the squad. The stopper arrives from Fenerbahce and will compete with Andre Onana for the No. 1 shirt at Old Trafford. Bayindir has replaced Dean Henderson at United, after the goalkeeper completed a move to Crystal Palace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayindir may not be the only deadline-day signing for Manchester United. The club are also expected to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham and continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," he told the club's official website.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions. I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Arsenal at the Emirates in the team's final fixture before the international break.