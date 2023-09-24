'Gimenez is truly fantastic' - Mexico star praised by Feyenoord icon after Ajax demolition

Santiago Gimenez's impressive performance against Ajax has earned him praise from Feyenoord icon Mario Been.

Gimenez in stunning form in 2023-24

Mexico international added two more goals to his tally on Sunday

Has now netted eight times in six Eredivisie appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? Gimenez once more impressed as he scored twice and created another to put Feyenoord up 3-0 in the Klassieker against Ajax, before play got suspended after disgruntled fans of the Amsterdam giants launched fireworks onto the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 22-year-old's latest stellar display has not gone unnoticed with Been and the Feyenoord legend is loving everything he sees from the Mexico star.

"Gimenez truly is fantastic," Been told ESPN.

"He hadn't even touched the ball before his first goal, but that was a fantastic finish. Feyenoord have immense goalscoring prowess."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gimenez did not get a chance to complete his hat-trick as the game was called off indefinitely after 56 minutes of play, the third interruption of the day after two previous incidents in the first half.

The remaining 34 minutes of the match will likely be played out on Tuesday without fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIMENEZ? The prolific attacker will be looking to add to his tally once the Klassieker gets played out, but will get another chance to move into double figures for the season when Feyenoord host Go Ahead Eagles on September 30.

Gimenez ended the 2022-23 campaign with 23 goals in 45 matches in all competitions, including 15 Eredivisie strikes. He is poised to destroy that figure this season if he can build on his early season form.