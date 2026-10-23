'He is free to leave' – Getafe president Angel Torres brutally shuts down Jose Bordalas' transfer demands following the defeat to Lugano

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Getafe president Angel Torres has delivered a stinging rebuke to manager Jose Bordalas following the club's disappointing Conference League defeat to Lugano. The tension at the Coliseum has reached boiling point after the coach publicly accused the hierarchy of failing to deliver on recruitment promises.

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Tensions explode at the Coliseum

The atmosphere at Getafe has turned toxic following a heavy 5-2 defeat against Lugano in their second Conference League fixture. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Bordalas did not hold back, expressing his deep frustration with the club's hierarchy and the lack of squad depth provided for the current campaign. The manager had previously voiced concerns about the difficulty of a schedule featuring matches every three days.

Bordalas claimed that the promises made regarding the construction of his team had been broken, leading to a public breakdown in the relationship between the coach and the board. "I feel deceived because what has been promised year after year hasn't been fulfilled. I'm angry. I've been warning about this since May, that it was going to be a very difficult season with matches every three days. It's been proven that we don't have the squad for it," Bordalas declared during a tense post-match press conference.

Angel Torres hits back at coach

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The response from the top was swift and uncompromising. Torres spoke exclusively to Cadena SER to address the manager's grievances, making it clear that the door is open if Bordalas is no longer happy at the club. Torres rejected the idea that the coach had been misled during contract negotiations or the summer transfer window, suggesting that the manager knew exactly what he was signing up for when he returned to the Madrid-based side.

"He signed because he wanted to. Anyway, he's free to leave. If we're so bad, what can we do? This is Getafe," the president stated firmly.

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"What I don't understand is what you're doing here if you're unhappy and I already knew it. To say that I deceived him... you have to be as shameless as stone to tell me, after 30 years, that I deceived him. But well, what he needs to do is respect the players, just as the players respect him."

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President defends current squad depth

Furthermore, Torres challenged the manager's assessment of the quality available within the dressing room. While Bordalas views the squad as inadequate for the demands of European and domestic football, the president believes the group is actually one of the strongest in the club's recent history. "It is the best squad we've ever had," he stated.

He dismissed the current friction as a minor issue and expressed confidence that the players themselves would eventually prove the manager's negative assessments wrong on the pitch. Torres confirmed that he has not held specific talks with the squad regarding these comments, preferring to let the situation settle.

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Looking ahead to Bilbao clash

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With a difficult trip to Bilbao on the horizon, the pressure is firmly on Bordalas to deliver a result despite his vocal dissatisfaction. The president clearly expects a professional reaction from both the staff and the players as they look to move past the humiliation of the Lugano result.

"He thinks one thing; now the players are going to prove him wrong, period. And then it's time to get to work. What we have to do is win in Bilbao, and that's it," Torres concluded.