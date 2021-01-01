'There is a wee tad of regret' - Gerrard wishes he signed new Liverpool deal to play under Klopp

The Reds legend has admitted that he regrets calling time on his playing career at Anfield before the arrival of the current head coach

Steven Gerrard wishes he had signed a new deal at Liverpool to play under Jurgen Klopp, having turned down the chance to sign a one-year extension before moving to the United States.

Gerrard, who played over 700 games for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the club's history. The ex-England international won nine trophies at Anfield, including the Champions League, while also providing 186 goals and 143 assists.

He eventually walked away from the Reds to take up a new challenge in MLS with LA Galaxy, where he spent one year before announcing his retirement from the professional game.

The 40-year-old has now admitted that he regrets calling time on his career at Liverpool so soon, with the opportunity to play for Klopp at the beginning of his hugely successful reign having passed him by.

"Looking back now, I wish I would have signed the final one-year contract I was offered by Liverpool because I would have had the opportunity to maybe have a small period of playing under Jurgen Klopp," Gerrard told the Daily Mail.

"There is a wee tad of regret - and I say wee because I'm up in Scotland. I had a fantastic journey at Liverpool and the highs that club took me to are memories I will never forget and will always cherish and I think about them every single day.

"At the same time, I had some moments that I have tried to move on from in terms of brutal lows, but I don't want to always talk about the highs and lows. I want to look back on that journey with fondness because I lived my dream and I played for my local team and I achieved things I never dreamt of."

Gerrard quickly set about acquiring his coaching badges after hanging up his boots, and landed his first role in management with Scottish Premier League giants Rangers in 2018.

The 40-year-old has impressed at Ibrox, helping the Glasgow-based club leapfrog Celtic in the top-flight standings, leading to speculation that he could one day succeed Klopp in the hot seat at Anfield.

He says a return to the English Premier League holds great appeal, but does not have his sights set on the top job at Liverpool just yet.

"I get asked that question a lot about Liverpool and I don't really want to get involved with it because it's not something for me to be concerned with," Gerrard added. "I have got dreams of one day going down south and managing teams down there but I am in no rush, I haven't got a date or a time.

"They have got a fantastic, world-class manager, they are on a real wave of success and as a fan that is an unbelievable place to be in and I am really proud of the club and the efforts of the last couple of years and I'm loving seeing Liverpool where they are right now.

"I need to focus on the job I'm in now which is a fantastic opportunity for me and a huge job."