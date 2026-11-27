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Gary Neville has sparked major transfer debate by insisting Erling Haaland will leave Manchester City for Real Madrid in the near future. The former Manchester United defender also outlined a bold attacking reshuffle at the Santiago Bernabeu that could spell the end for one of the Spanish club's biggest stars.

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Neville makes bold Haaland prediction

Neville believes Haaland is destined for Madrid. Speaking on The Overlap podcast, the 51-year-old expressed complete conviction that the City striker will swap the Etihad Stadium for the Spanish capital within the next year and a half. Neville suggested the blockbuster transfer could even materialise as soon as the end of the current campaign.

A new Bernabeu attack takes shape

Neville went beyond simply tipping Haaland for a move to Spain, mapping out exactly how the striker would fit into Los Blancos' forward line alongside Kylian Mbappe. Crucially, the pundit believes the arrival of the City star would force Vinicius Junior out of the club.

"I am absolutely certain that Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player within a maximum of 18 months, perhaps at the end of the season," Neville declared. "I think Vinicius will leave Real Madrid, Mbappe will move to the left wing and Haaland will be Real Madrid's centre-forward."

Madrid links and City's looming sanctions

Haaland's contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until 2034, and the striker - who is currently involved in a legal battle with a Polish electrician - has previously been linked with the Spanish giants. He was the headline pledge of Enrique Riquelme's campaign in the Real Madrid presidential election, which Florentino Perez ultimately won.

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His father, Alfie Haaland, has also openly acknowledged the pull of the Bernabeu in the past. "Erling is happy at City, he has a long contract... but any player wants to play for Real Madrid," he said.

For now, however, Haaland has publicly shown no fear over potential relegation should City be hit with sanctions for financial irregularities. "I signed a nine-and-a-half-year contract," the striker stated.

What could happen next at the Etihad?

Despite Haaland's public stance, the outcome of City's financial case looms large over the squad's future. Any severe punishment could accelerate an exodus of high-profile talent from the Etihad Stadium.