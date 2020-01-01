Garcia quizzed on Man City future as Barcelona rumours rumble on

The teenage defender has seen a return to his Catalan roots mooted after opting against signing a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium

Eric Garcia continues to give little away when it comes to his future plans, with the teenage defender eager to point out that he remains a player as talk of a return to rumbles on.

The Catalan native has emerged as a top target for those at Camp Nou.

He left his homeland in 2017 and has earned senior recognition with City and during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Garcia is, however, only tied to a contract through to the summer of 2021.

His current employers have expressed interest in thrashing out fresh terms , but those pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

That is keeping Barcelona interested, with the Liga giants confident that they can pave a way for the 19-year-old to retrace his steps.

Garcia, though, is keeping his focus locked on the present and is reluctant to be drawn on what the coming months could hold for him at club level.

Quizzed on his plans by El Mundo , the highly-rated centre-half said: “The only thing I can say is that I am a Manchester City player.

“I have a contract, and I am very grateful because they were the ones who bet on me.

“I’m grateful for the confidence of Pep [Guardiola], Txiki [Begiristan], everyone… and nothing, just that.

“Today I'm at City, but tomorrow you never know where you can be, maybe because you don't perform, because of an injury…”

Garcia has become a much sought-after commodity due to his ability to play the ball out from the back.

City and Barca place plenty of emphasis on those qualities within their respective systems, but the youngster is aware that his main “mission” is to keep opponents out.

He added: “My function is to defend, if you have to kick, you do it.

“If you have to give a kick, it is done. If you have to go out with the ball, it is done. If you have to clear, it’s done.

“It’s true that I like to go out with the ball, also because in the clubs where I’ve been I’ve had to do it, but my first mission is to defend.”

Garcia, who has taken in 26 appearances for City, is currently on duty with Spain and will be eager to add to the two caps he has already collected for his country.