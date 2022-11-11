Galtier admits Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi & other PSG stars will be a 'little afraid of injury' in final game before World Cup

PSG manager Christophe Galtier says his players are likely feeling apprehensive ahead of the team's final game before the World Cup.

PSG in action on Sunday

Last game before World Cup

Players wary of injury

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG play their final game before the World Cup on Sunday in Ligue 1. Galtier has acknowledged that some of his players are nervous about the possibility of picking up injuries that could rule them out of the tournament in Qatar. However, Galtier also made it clear he will still pick "the most competitive team possible for this game"

WHAT THEY SAID: "The relationship between our medical staff and various national teams is very good. Everyone is aware of the physical state of each player because we talk a lot," he told reporters.

"On Sunday, we'll have to play as freely as possible from a psychological point of view, even if I understand that it's not easy. Our players are competitors and top-level athletes. They can, of course, be a little afraid of injury, but I think that fear is more present among those around the player than the player themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG stars such as Mbappe and Messi will carry their nations' hopes on their shoulders at the World Cup and so it's no surprise to hear injury is on the players' minds. High-profile stars such as Paul Pogba, Timo Werner, and Diogo Jota have already been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining injuries. More recently Sadio Mane has emerged as a doubt after picking up a knee problem playing for Bayern Munich.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Messi has delivered six assists to Mbappe in the top-flight this season, all from open play, at least twice as many as any other player for a teammate.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier's side host Auxerre on Sunday and will be aiming to extend their current run of 28 home league games without defeat.